EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Acquired by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 503.3% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGP. StockNews.com lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Truist Financial raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

EastGroup Properties Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:EGP opened at $152.36 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.67 and a 1 year high of $192.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.45.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.99. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 35.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.43%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

