Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Cut to $325.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Eaton from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Eaton from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.06.

Eaton stock opened at $271.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $290.12 and a 200-day moving average of $327.58. Eaton has a 52-week low of $231.85 and a 52-week high of $379.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.79%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 83.2% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 9,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of Eaton by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

