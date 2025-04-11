Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.24 and last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 130579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECVT shares. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $691.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Ecovyst by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ecovyst by 11,312.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Ecovyst in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ecovyst in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

