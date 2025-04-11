Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

NYSE:EPC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.80. The stock had a trading volume of 348,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,588. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.94. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $26.65 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.25.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 9.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 217.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

