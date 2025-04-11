Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.09.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Elastic from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Elastic from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Get Elastic alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Elastic

Insider Transactions at Elastic

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 18,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $1,700,575.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,183,165.07. This represents a 4.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,683 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $243,562.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,535,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,728,695.68. This trade represents a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 198,304 shares of company stock worth $20,847,452 over the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 793.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Stock Performance

NYSE ESTC opened at $78.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.37 and a beta of 1.19. Elastic has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $123.96.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48). Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $382.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.