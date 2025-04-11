Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.09.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Elastic from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Elastic from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.
Get Our Latest Report on Elastic
Insider Transactions at Elastic
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 793.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.
Elastic Stock Performance
NYSE ESTC opened at $78.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.37 and a beta of 1.19. Elastic has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $123.96.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48). Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $382.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Elastic Company Profile
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Elastic
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.