Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,094,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 209,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $46,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EGO. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 251,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 403,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGO opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.37. Eldorado Gold Co. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $19.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Free Report ) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $435.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.43 million. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 21.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EGO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

