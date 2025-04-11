Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.63, but opened at $16.50. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 324,142 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 7.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $435.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.43 million. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 21.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.