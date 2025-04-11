Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$26.72 and last traded at C$26.44, with a volume of 75542 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.16.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ELD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.
In related news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.92, for a total transaction of C$58,951.20. Also, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.32, for a total transaction of C$111,600.00. Insiders have sold 40,924 shares of company stock worth $811,687 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.
