Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Receives $519.81 Consensus PT from Analysts

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $519.71.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. Argus upgraded Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $518.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $436.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $412.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.88. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $362.21 and a 1 year high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $183,902.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,847 shares in the company, valued at $766,745.11. The trade was a 19.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total value of $1,388,635.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,970.80. The trade was a 25.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 597.2% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

