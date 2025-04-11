Eley Financial Management Inc Buys 1,529 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Eley Financial Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BND. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 374,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,153,000 after buying an additional 140,133 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,040,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,353,000 after purchasing an additional 23,927 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 593,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,049,000 after purchasing an additional 178,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.90. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.2404 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

