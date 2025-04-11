Eley Financial Management Inc Has $1.01 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Eley Financial Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 97.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,239 shares during the quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 32,779 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 60,552 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $21.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.78. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0553 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

