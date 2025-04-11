Elios Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Elios Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 187.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Elios Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 700.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $25.17.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Increases Dividend

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1057 per share. This is an increase from Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

