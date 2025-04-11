Elios Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Elios Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 102.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,024 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Elios Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Elios Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,000,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 73,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 38,886 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $24.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.02.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.