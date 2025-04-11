Elios Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,106 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Elios Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DMXF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,976,000 after acquiring an additional 224,182 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 691,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,656,000 after buying an additional 68,097 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 425,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,476,000 after buying an additional 206,873 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after buying an additional 75,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 233,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,098,000 after acquiring an additional 29,543 shares during the last quarter.

DMXF opened at $63.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.78 and a 200 day moving average of $67.63. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $73.20. The firm has a market cap of $710.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

