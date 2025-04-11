Elios Financial Group Inc. Purchases 281 Shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

Elios Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LCTD. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA LCTD opened at $43.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average is $45.81. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52 week low of $41.26 and a 52 week high of $50.97.

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

