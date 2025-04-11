Elios Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,028 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Elios Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 2.1% of Elios Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Elios Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $353.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $429.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $389.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.18.
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
