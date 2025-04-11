Elios Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Elios Financial Group Inc. cut its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Elios Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $102.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.75. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.