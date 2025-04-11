ELIS (XLS) Price Reaches $0.0090 on Top Exchanges

ELIS (XLS) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, ELIS has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $40,020.88 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00003554 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00026529 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00002898 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.00922378 USD and is up 1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $19,352.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.