Emera (TSE:EMA) Stock Price Down 2.4% – What’s Next?

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$56.63 and last traded at C$57.15. 569,672 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,472,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$58.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EMA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Emera from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. CIBC upped their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Emera from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emera from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.55.

Get Emera alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EMA

Emera Stock Performance

Emera Dividend Announcement

The company has a market capitalization of C$17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$58.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.40%.

Emera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.