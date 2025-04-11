Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Trading 6.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.56 and last traded at $27.18. Approximately 30,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 196,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.48.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 4,310.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 40,173 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at $920,000. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

