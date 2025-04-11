Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stake Boosted by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Up 0.1 %

Enbridge stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.64. The firm has a market cap of $91.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Enbridge

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.