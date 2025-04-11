Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 131,586 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,258,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,586 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $48,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 19,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,062,623.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,990.68. This trade represents a 44.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 5,524 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $223,224.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,799.89. This represents a 15.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 315,905 shares of company stock worth $13,609,283. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $32.52 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $54.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average is $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Griffin Securities downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SLB

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.