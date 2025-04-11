Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 69,535 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 584,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,535 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $45,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of DexCom by 266.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 337 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Cfra Research upgraded DexCom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In related news, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $181,641.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,259,244.66. This trade represents a 2.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $2,899,230.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,727,505.67. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,009 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,178 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Up 0.7 %

DXCM opened at $67.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.50. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.52 and a fifty-two week high of $141.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

