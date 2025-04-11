Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,967,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675,279 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Capital Group Core Bond ETF worth $50,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 229.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,292,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,336 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 909,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,000 after buying an additional 34,347 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 814,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,019,000 after buying an additional 10,662 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 384.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 770,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,873,000 after acquiring an additional 611,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,207,000.

Get Capital Group Core Bond ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGCB stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.15.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Core Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.0884 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Capital Group Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.