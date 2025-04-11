Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $51.65 Million in BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,093,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,650,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of BIDD stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.92. The firm has a market cap of $667.94 million and a P/E ratio of 21.23. BlackRock International Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $26.99.

The iShares International Dividend Active ETF (BIDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in companies outside the US that are identified to pay attractive and growing dividends. BIDD was launched on Nov 15, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

