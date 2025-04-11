Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 280,411 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 754,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,411 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $51,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EDV. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Down 4.2 %

EDV opened at $64.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.10. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $64.30 and a 12-month high of $83.97.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

