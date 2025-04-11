Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 68,650 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,038,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,650 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $44,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TEVA. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TEVA. Barclays reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 9.3 %

TEVA opened at $12.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.84. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

