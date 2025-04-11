Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,044 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,044 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $49,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.06.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $91.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $109.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.33 and its 200 day moving average is $92.72.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

