Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,817 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $51,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 205,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,193,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 179,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 66,578 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 217.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 188,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 128,872 shares during the period.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

ICSH opened at $50.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.55. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $50.29 and a 12-month high of $50.77.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1797 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

