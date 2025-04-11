EQTEC (LON:EQT) Trading 6.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.69 ($0.01). Approximately 2,477,516 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,052,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

EQTEC Trading Up 13.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66.

About EQTEC

EQTEC is a world-leading technology innovation company enabling the Net Zero Future through advanced solutions for hydrogen, biofuels, SNG and other energy production.

We provide solutions for two of the world’s greatest challenges: managing rising levels of waste and meeting the growing demand for clean energy.

EQTEC designs and supplies advanced gasification solutions and has a higher efficiency product offering that it is modular and scalable from 1MW to 30MW.

