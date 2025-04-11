Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ANIP Q1 Earnings

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst F. Khurshid forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $3.86 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ANIP. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $65.12 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.15 and a 200 day moving average of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $25,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 80,545 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,914.85. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $60,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,164.80. This trade represents a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $191,776 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,510 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 703,843 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after buying an additional 58,698 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

