Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Rallybio Q2 Earnings

Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rallybio in a report released on Wednesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.29). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rallybio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.34) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rallybio’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Get Rallybio alerts:

Separately, Citizens Jmp lowered Rallybio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Rallybio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RLYB opened at $0.25 on Friday. Rallybio has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $3.46. The company has a market cap of $10.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rallybio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rallybio by 11.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 24,980 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rallybio by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,315,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,422 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 37,618 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in Rallybio by 336.5% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 96,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 74,334 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in Rallybio by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,298,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 422,685 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rallybio

(Get Free Report)

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.