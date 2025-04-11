Ergo Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $62.79 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00000947 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $62.79 million and approximately $129,223.20 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00006551 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82,457.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00011413 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $308.88 or 0.00374595 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.20 or 0.00092412 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $201.35 or 0.00244185 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00018261 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 80,402,622 coins and its circulating supply is 80,402,907 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

