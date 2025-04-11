ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG) Stock Price Up 8.8% – Time to Buy?

ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG – Get Free Report) rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.20 and last traded at $29.20. Approximately 8,033 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 3,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.83.
ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.47 million, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.06.
ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF Company Profile
The ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (SXQG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US-based companies that exhibit high quality and growth characteristics relative to their peers. SXQG was launched on May 10, 2021 and is managed by Meridian.
See Also
