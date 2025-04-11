European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
EWCZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler lowered European Wax Center from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on European Wax Center from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 price target on European Wax Center in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.94.
European Wax Center Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On European Wax Center
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.
About European Wax Center
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than European Wax Center
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- About the Markup Calculator
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.