European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EWCZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler lowered European Wax Center from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on European Wax Center from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 price target on European Wax Center in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.94.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EWCZ

European Wax Center Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On European Wax Center

Shares of NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $202.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. European Wax Center has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $12.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

About European Wax Center

(Get Free Report)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.