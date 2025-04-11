Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evans Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of EVBN stock opened at $35.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $195.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.74. Evans Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $46.21.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Evans Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Evans Bancorp’s payout ratio is 61.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evans Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Evans Bancorp

In other Evans Bancorp news, CEO David J. Nasca sold 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $55,653.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,052,967.11. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBN. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Evans Bancorp by 4,230.0% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,489,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,981,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877,406 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,475,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after buying an additional 18,233 shares during the period. Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,257,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 267.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 113,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 82,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

About Evans Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.