Evercore ISI Cuts Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target to $5.00

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Frontier Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.25 price target on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.47.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ULCC

Frontier Group Trading Down 13.6 %

NASDAQ:ULCC traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,528,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.59. Frontier Group has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $10.26.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.25%. Research analysts expect that Frontier Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Frontier Group news, SVP Alexandre Clerc sold 15,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $100,457.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,536.56. This represents a 38.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Diamond sold 87,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $770,269.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,520.22. The trade was a 33.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 535,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,647 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULCC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Frontier Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 441,001 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 378.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 57,642 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 1,230.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 599,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 269,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000.

About Frontier Group

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.