Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading 14.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 14.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 48.90 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 48.90 ($0.63). Approximately 42,064,105 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,236% from the average daily volume of 3,148,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.70 ($0.55).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.82) target price on shares of Evoke in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Evoke alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Evoke

Evoke Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £218.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 63.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 62.19.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen bought 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($13,240.39). Also, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 200,000 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($124,610.59). 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evoke Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.