Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading 14.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares were up 14.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 48.90 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 48.90 ($0.63). Approximately 42,064,105 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,236% from the average daily volume of 3,148,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.70 ($0.55).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.82) price target on shares of Evoke in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Evoke alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EVOK

Evoke Stock Down 4.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 63.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 62.19. The stock has a market cap of £209.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Evoke news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($124,610.59). Also, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen bought 14,572 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,240.39). 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evoke Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.