Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading 14.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares were up 14.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 48.90 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 48.90 ($0.63). Approximately 42,064,105 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,236% from the average daily volume of 3,148,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.70 ($0.55).
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.82) price target on shares of Evoke in a research report on Monday, December 16th.
Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Evoke news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($124,610.59). Also, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen bought 14,572 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,240.39). 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
