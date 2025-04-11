Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading 14.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 14.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 48.90 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 48.90 ($0.63). Approximately 42,064,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,236% from the average daily volume of 3,148,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.70 ($0.55).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.82) target price on shares of Evoke in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 63.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 62.19. The firm has a market cap of £205.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. Research analysts predict that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen acquired 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,240.39). Also, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($124,610.59). Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

