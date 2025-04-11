Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading 17.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) was up 17.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 45.90 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 44.30 ($0.58). Approximately 3,500,189 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,588,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.80 ($0.49).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.82) price target on shares of Evoke in a report on Monday, December 16th.

The stock has a market cap of £208.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 63.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 62.19.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen purchased 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($13,240.39). Also, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($124,610.59). Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

