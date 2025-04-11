Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Up 14.5% – Here’s What Happened

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) was up 14.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 48.90 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 48.90 ($0.63). Approximately 42,064,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,236% from the average daily volume of 3,148,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.70 ($0.55).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.82) price objective on shares of Evoke in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

The firm has a market cap of £205.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 63.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 62.19.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn bought 200,000 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($124,610.59). Also, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen bought 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,240.39). 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

