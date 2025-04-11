Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.28 and last traded at C$5.38, with a volume of 12426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.28.

Separately, Cormark lowered Exco Technologies from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.17, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of C$214.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.69%.

In other news, insider Paul Robbins sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total value of C$163,302.50. Company insiders own 51.81% of the company’s stock.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

