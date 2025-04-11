Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Trading Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.85 and last traded at $44.10. 12,771,666 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 7,074,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.13.

Exelon Stock Up 2.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelon

In other news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,134.47. The trade was a 39.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

