ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 6,107 Shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in UL Solutions were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UL Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $173,869,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in UL Solutions by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,516,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,851 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in UL Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,091,000. Burkehill Global Management LP bought a new position in UL Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,940,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in UL Solutions by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,573,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,016,000 after purchasing an additional 401,492 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Alberto Uggetti sold 1,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $102,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,105. This represents a 17.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

UL Solutions stock opened at $54.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.53. UL Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $59.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. UL Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.52%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.54 million. On average, research analysts forecast that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from UL Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UL Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

ULS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $60.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

