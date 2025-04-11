ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 74,741 Shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) by 443.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,741 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Global Business Travel Group were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 806,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 237,682 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $984,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GBTG opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $9.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GBTG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Business Travel Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

Global Business Travel Group Profile

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

