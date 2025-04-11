ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 44,023 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $520,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after buying an additional 46,769 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 102,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 23,332 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Deuel sold 7,033 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $166,400.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,635.96. The trade was a 9.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Hinson sold 3,420 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $80,677.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,832.33. This trade represents a 7.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,311 shares of company stock valued at $369,193. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Heritage Financial Stock Performance

HFWA opened at $21.01 on Friday. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $27.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.13.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Heritage Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.42%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

