ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.10 Million Position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 111.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,864 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 2,635.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,198,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,859 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,977,000 after purchasing an additional 223,919 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,570,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 85,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 68.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 83,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on The Pennant Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Pennant Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Pennant Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

PNTG opened at $25.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.73. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $28.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

