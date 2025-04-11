ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $1.01 Million in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,974 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,933,000 after buying an additional 26,394 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in QuinStreet by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in QuinStreet by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 381,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 119,154 shares during the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QuinStreet

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $194,846.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,269.28. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,836,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,955,585.08. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QNST has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

QuinStreet Stock Down 4.3 %

QNST stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $26.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.50 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.68.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

