ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 14,887 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,887 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 157.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Bandwidth from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bandwidth from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Devin M. Krupka sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $59,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,251.60. This represents a 16.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 9,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $150,540.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,319. The trade was a 18.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,220 shares of company stock worth $1,000,954 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Price Performance

Shares of BAND opened at $12.36 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $25.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $353.79 million, a P/E ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 1.89.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.36). Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $209.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Articles

